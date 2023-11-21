NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced it will have to temporarily close the W. Bay Avenue off-ramp (Exit 274) from I-64 West for construction work.

The closure is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. through the next morning. The ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Wednesday. The construction schedule is weather dependent.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 273 to 4th View Street during the closure.

Crews are performing Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT) construction work.

Construction updates and a full list of lane closure alerts can be found at HRBTexpansion.org.