HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says that some I-64 ramps in Hampton are scheduled to close overnight from Dec. 4-7 as part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Hampton Segment.

The estimated schedule for the closures can be found below: I-64 west off-ramp to Armistead Ave./LaSalle Ave. (exit 265B) – Dec. 4-7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(exit 265B) – Dec. 4-7, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east off-ramp to Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) – Dec. 6, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(exit 267) – Dec. 6, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. On-ramp from Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road to I-64 east – Dec. 7, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VDOT says that there will be signed detour routes to direct motorists during this time.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Ramp closure – I64 east to Settlers Landing Rd/Woodland Rd

Ramp closure – I-64 west to Armistead Ave/LaSalle Ave

Ramp closure – Settlers Landing Rd/Woodland Rd to I-64 east

According to VDOT, the I-64 west traffic shift at the Hampton River Bridge is estimated to remain in place through as early as summer 2024, while the single-lane closures between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road (exit 267) and west of Lassalle Ave. (exit 265) are estimated to be in place into 2026.

Crews encourage motorists to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible, and to use extreme caution when traveling near work zones.

The HREL Hampton Segment is planned to become a part of the overall HREL network, a continuous 45-mile network of Express Lanes in each traffic direction on I-64, from east of Denbigh Blvd. in Newport News, to the I-64/I-264/I-664 Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake.

The HREL network is designed to transport more motorists through the region while helping to alleviate congestion and providing motorists more travel options.

To find more information about construction updates and traffic impacts, visit the I-64 Express Lanes website here.