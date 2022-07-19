Scheduled for Wednesday, July 20 from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project (HRBT) construction crews will be out conducting roadway maintenance on I-64 East at the S. Mallory Street off-ramp on Wednesday, July 20 from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

The crews are scheduled to install ITS conduit for traffic cameras.

A series of ‘slow rolls’ will be implemented for the installation. The rolls involve a set vehicle leading traffic through the construction area, traveling at a minimum of 10 mph.

The change in travel will begin on I-64 East before Exit 265 LaSalle Avenue and end at the Hampton shoreline.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Updates and lane closure alerts can be found, here.