HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Starting as early as Monday, Dec. 11, through Friday, Dec. 15, crews are scheduled to close the I-64 west off-ramp to Armstead Avenue/LaSalle Avenue, or exit 265B, overnight.

The closures are set to be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detours are set to be in place and the road work is weather-dependent. This is part of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes, or HREL, Hampton Segment.