HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The I-64 east off-ramp to Rip Rap Road, exit 265C, is scheduled to close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Crews will be setting a concrete barrier and re-striping the ramp as part of construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes, or HREL, Hampton Segment, according to a release.

A signed detour route will be in place to direct motorists.

The I-64 west traffic shift at the Hampton River bridge implemented earlier this month is estimated to remain in place through as early as summer 2024, according to a release. The continuous, single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road, exit 267, and west of Lasalle Avenue, exit 265, are estimated to be in place into 2026, according to the release.

VDOT encouraged motorists to use I-664 as an alternate route to avoid the work area when possible. Additional ramp closures are expected in the coming weeks, and will be announced as the work is scheduled.

