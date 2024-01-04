HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The exit ramp from I-64 East onto Rip Rap Road, or Exit 265-C, is scheduled to be closed this weekend from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8.

The ramp closure is meant to help accommodate work on the Hampton Roads Express Lane project. Detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

The work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The I-64 west traffic shift at the Hampton River bridge implemented this past summer is estimated to remain in place through as early as summer 2024. The single-lane closures on I-64 in both directions between Settlers Landing Road/Woodland Road, or exit 267, and west of Lasalle Avenue, or exit 265A, are estimated to be in place into 2026.