NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The westbound exit ramp on I-564 near Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk was closed Monday morning as the result of a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT tweeted about the incident at 10:50 a.m.

Crash: WB on I-564 at MM1.0 (0.2mi east of Terminal Blvd) in Norfolk. Exit ramp closed. Potential Delays. 10:50AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) August 9, 2021

Images from the scene show the tractor-trailer went through the guardrail and overturned in a grassy area.

There is no word if there were any injuries reported.

Expect delays in this area.

