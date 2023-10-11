CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The I-464 ramp near Freeman Avenue in Chesapeake has been closed for hours Wednesday.

According to 511virginia.org, there is a disabled tractor-trailer. The north right should and exit 3 are closed. This is at mile marker 1.8 on I-464.

A tweet from @ChesapeakeRoads just before 10 a.m. Wednesday said Freeman Avenue, between Bainbridge Blvd. and the I-464 ramps, was also closed to traffic. The tweet said it was due to a chemical spill.

There is no estimated time for when the scene will be cleared.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Freeman Ave between Bainbridge Blvd and the I-464 ramps is closed due to a chemical spill. Crews are responding. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) October 11, 2023