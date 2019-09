PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Eastbound traffic is stopped on Interstate 264 in Portsmouth following a reported crash.

Dispatchers say a two-vehicle crash near the Frederick Boulevard exit resulted in a vehicle fire. The crash was reported around 8 a.m.

Traffic Advisory: Lane closures on I-.264 just past Fredericksburg Blvd. The left three lanes are blocked due to an accident. — DriveERT (@DriveERT) September 23, 2019

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras showed smoke billowing high into the sky as emergency crews responded to the scene.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured.

