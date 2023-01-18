SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization (HRTPO) is hosting a series of open houses and pop-ups to get your input on the final phase of their Regional Connector Study (RCS).

Starting in June 2018, HRPTO has been collecting information and working to create more alternatives to get drivers back and forth between the Peninsula and the Southside.

The completed study hopes to provide a long-term vision for improved connectivity, by proposing the construction of new roads or improvements to existing roads.

When looking at new ideas, planners look at congestion relief, economic vitality, resiliency, accessibility, and quality of life.

An open house will be held at the VDOT Hampton Roads District Office in Suffolk, in February.

7511 Burbage Dr, Suffolk

Thursday, February 9

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Several pop-ups will also be happening across the region, starting Thursday, January 19.

“This is an opportunity for the public to learn about the Regional Connector Study and offer feedback to the recommendations put forth for this long-term vision for the region,” said Jason Souders, Transportation Planning Manager for Suffolk Public Works.

