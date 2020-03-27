Breaking News
HRT to reduce transportation services during COVID-19 pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit will offer limited service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

HRT has issued a modified list of public transportation routes, that will go into effect on March 31.

HRT will offer fewer bus routes and less frequent service, although the agency will continue to operate routes to medical facilities, major employers and other essential locations, according to a news release.

Many routes will start later and end earlier and bus service will operate on a 1-hour headway, except for the Peninsula Commuter Routes and some MAX routes, according to HRT.

Light Rail will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The last train will leave at 8:45 p.m.

The Elizabeth River Ferry service will end at 9 p.m.

Paratransit will provide normal service.

HRT routes are subject to change. Plan ahead, practice social distancing, and exit the bus from the back.

