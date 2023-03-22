VDOT says traffic is delayed at least six miles.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel westbound lanes have reopened following a vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from 511 Hampton Roads, traffic was backed up at least six miles in the westbound lanes.

A spokesperson from Virginia State Police, Sergeant Anaya, told 10 On Your Side that two separate crashes caused the HRBT to close its web sound lanes. Sgt. Anaya said both of the crashes came in around 3:12 p.m.

The first crash is a single-vehicle overturned sedan. Sgt. Anaya says there is one injury in this accident and no other vehicles were involved. The second crash involved five vehicles and resulted in two injuries.

Sgt. Anaya said at this time all of the injuries from both crashes are considered to be non life-threatening.