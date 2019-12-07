HRBT to close for one hour each direction early Sunday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel will be closed for an hour each direction early Sunday morning for tests of the tide gates.

The tests are routine and ensure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather, VDOT wrote in a news release.

The closures will be from 2-3 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes, and 3-4 a.m. in the westbound lanes.

Motorists traveling during those hours should expect for stops up to one hours.

To avoid delays, drivers should consider taking the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (Interstate 664) as an alternate route.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest news.