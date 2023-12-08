SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to conduct a routine tide gate testing at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, or HRBT, starting a 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

From 2-3 a.m. eastbound traffic is expected to stop, and from 3-4 a.m. westbound traffic is expected to stop, according to a release. Vehicles traveling on I-64 can expect to be stopped for up to 60 minutes in each direction.

Motorists can use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel as an alternate route.