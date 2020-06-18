HRBT reduces to single lane closures for expansion work

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project construction work will reduce tunnel traffic to one lane beginning June 18 and lasting into next week.

On Thursday at 9 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Friday, the westbound side of the tunnel will be down to one lane. Then Friday, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Saturday, the eastbound side will be reduced to one lane.

Additionally, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, traffic will be reduced to one lane on I-64 eastbound to allow for new signage on the Hampton trestle bridges.

