HRBT lane closures expected as crews install power lines for $3.8 billion expansion project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel as part of the $3.8 billion expansion project.

Drivers can expect one westbound left travel lane on the trestle bridge at the HRBT to close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday – Friday beginning Tuesday, October 13 for electrical installation work under the bridge.

VDOT said the overnight lane closure is expected to last at least eight weeks. The left lane in the westbound tunnel will remain open.

The work crews will be installing power lines from 15th View in Norfolk to the South Island. VDOT officials said the additional lines are needed to power the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), which will bore the new twin tunnels for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

Officials ask drivers to be alert to the temporary travel lane changes.

