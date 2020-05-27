HRBT expansion work to close eastbound lane in tunnel beginning Thursday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning Thursday, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel due to expansion work.

The closure will start on May 28, at 9 p.m. and last until about 5 a.m. on Friday, and is to allow the safe entrance and exit for concrete trucks delivering to South Island.

After making deliveries, the trucks will leave the island on the Norfolk side in the eastbound direction in the restricted lane and ease back into the traffic flow.

More information can be at 511virginia.org, by calling 511, Virginia’s free 511 mobile app, Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) 1680 AM, or by calling the Traffic Information Line at 757-361-3016.

