NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A heads up to Norfolk drivers. If you’re heading west on Interstate 64 this week, expect some changes.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 17, VDOT crews are closing the off ramp to West Bay Avenue. The off-ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. the following day. Drivers will be detoured to the 4th View Street off-ramp.

The roadwork is part of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

This closure will be in place the following dates:

Monday, April 17

Tuesday, April 18

Wednesday, April 19

