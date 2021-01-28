HRBT expansion project moving full speed ahead; officials share update on progress

(WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion is moving full speed ahead.

On Thursday, the public got an update on the project construction through a virtual open house.

The $3.8-billion project has been broken down into three phases, and the improved HRBT is set to be complete by 2025.

The expansion will add two new, two-lane tunnels, it’ll widen portions of Interstate 64 in Hampton and Norfolk and rehabilitate bridge structures along the corridor.

Officials said there will be a lot of traffic-phasing to keep vehicles moving during the process.

“Not only will this project ease congestion and increase travel time reliability, it will also support emergency evacuation readiness and will provide an economic boost to our region,” said Jim Utterback, project director for VDOT.

The first construction zone focuses on roadways and widening, the second zone on widening or replacing bridge structures and the third zone on tunnels.

“The island works are already ongoing. I’m sure many of you have already seen the cranes and barges on the water,” said Jose Martin Alos, project executive with Hampton Roads Connector Partners.

Early stages of work are already underway in Norfolk near West Bay Avenue. More construction will pick up in the summer.

As the project goes on, work will be moving further north toward the Willoughby split and Hampton sometime in early spring of this year.

In Hampton, work on the Mallory Street bridge and widening on I-64 from Settlers Landing Road to the Phoebus shoreline are slated to start in April.

Two lanes of travel will be maintained throughout the construction process, though some closures may take place during non-peak hours.

“We have designed a traffic pattern that will minimize [the] amount of large traffic shifts to avoid generating confusion,” Alos said.

If you missed the presentation, officials said it will be posted online in the near future. You can check here.