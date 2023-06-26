HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, lane closures resumed for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project.

Drivers traveling along the impacted routes should expect delays, detours and slow-moving traffic.

Below is a list of the scheduled lane closures:

ALONG THE PROJECT CORRIDOR

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

From Settlers Landing in Hampton to Patrol Road in Norfolk

Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28

  • Alternating lane closure I-64 east from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Alternating lane closure I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours

  • None

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28

  • Single lane closure I-64 east at Mallory Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Periodic stoppages on I-64 east at Mallory Street Inspection Station from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Continuous Lane Closures and Detours

  • None

HAMPTON ROADS BRIDGE-TUNNEL

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours

  • None

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Monday, June 26 to Thursday, June 29

  • Single lane closure I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, June 30

  • Single lane closure I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 west at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Continuous Lane Closures and Detours

  • None

NORFOLK

Daytime Lane Closures and Detours

Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30

  • Detour on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Flagging operation on W. Bay Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Flagging operation on Bayville St/13th View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Overnight Lane Closures and Detours

Monday, June 26

  • Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the Inspection Station from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Tuesday, June 27

  • Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, June 28

  • Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, June 29

  • Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 east at 1st View Street to Oastes Creek Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, June 30

  • Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Continuous Lane Closures and Detours

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 – (24 hours per day)

  • Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 – (24 hours per day)

  • Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)