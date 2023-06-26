HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — On Monday, lane closures resumed for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) Expansion Project.
Drivers traveling along the impacted routes should expect delays, detours and slow-moving traffic.
Below is a list of the scheduled lane closures:
ALONG THE PROJECT CORRIDOR
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
From Settlers Landing in Hampton to Patrol Road in Norfolk
Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28
- Alternating lane closure I-64 east from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closure I-64 west from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
HAMPTON
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Mallory Street from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Periodic stoppages on I-64 east at Mallory Street Inspection Station from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
HAMPTON ROADS BRIDGE-TUNNEL
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
- None
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Monday, June 26 to Thursday, June 29
- Single lane closure I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, June 30
- Single lane closure I-64 east at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 west at HRBT from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
- None
NORFOLK
Daytime Lane Closures and Detours
Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30
- Detour on W. Bay Avenue on-ramp from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Flagging operation on W. Bay Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Flagging operation on Bayville St/13th View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Overnight Lane Closures and Detours
Monday, June 26
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the Inspection Station from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Tuesday, June 27
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Wednesday, June 28
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Thursday, June 29
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 east at 1st View Street to Oastes Creek Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Friday, June 30
- Single lane closure I-64 west at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single lane closure I-64 east at Willoughby Spit from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Continuous Lane Closures and Detours
Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 – (24 hours per day)
- Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)
Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 – (24 hours per day)
- Closure and detour of 1st View Street at I-64 underpass CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the 1st View Street detour and closure. (includes map)