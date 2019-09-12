HRBT expansion project hosts small business networking event in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The contractor for the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion project hosted a free networking event for Small, Women-owned and Minority-owned businesses Wednesday in Hampton.

The event at the Hampton Roads Convention Center was designed to connect the local businesses with the project’s key decision makers, stakeholders and community partners. It will also assist the contractor in getting Small, Women-owned and Minority-owned businesses involved with parts of the project.

The scope of VDOT’s $3.8 billion project includes marine work, bridge demolition and construction, highway lane expansion, and the boring of two new tunnels between Hampton and Norfolk. It is the largest transportation project in Virginia history.

Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine were on hand for Wednesday’s event.

In July, Governor Northam signed Executive Order 35, directing state agencies place deliberate focus on the participation of Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned (SWaM) businesses in Commonwealth contracts.

