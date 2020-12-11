HOV reversible lane to close for equipment updates

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be closing the reversible high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) Express Lanes Saturday for equipment updates.

The closure will be from I-64 to I-564 and crews are scheduled to close the eastbound and westbound HOV lanes as early as Saturday, Dec. 12, from 7 a.m. until about 9 p.m. that day.

As the installation and updates take place, VDOT says crews will be performing testing of the newly installed software.

Motorists can expect to see the gates of the Express Lanes open and close periodically throughout the course of the day during this testing, with the road remaining closed to traffic.

Crews will repeat this process again on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The work is dependent on weather and subject to change. Planned backup dates are Dec. 13 and Dec 20, if rescheduled from the original dates.

For more information visit 511virginia.org.