PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A hit-and-run crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel Saturday evening.

Virginia State Police confirmed the crash was reported at 5:48 p.m.

According to Sgt. Michele Anaya, it initially came in as property damage only, but was later upgraded to involve injuries.

Images from a WAVY viewer, who was stuck in the tunnel while emergency crews cleared the scene, showed a stretcher inside the tunnel. The injuries were minor, according to police.

The vehicle involved landed on its side as a result of the crash, as seen in the pictures.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation.

Photo of crash on Nov. 11, 2023. Courtesy: Summer Johnson

The crash was in the westbound lanes, which connects Norfolk to Portsmouth.