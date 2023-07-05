VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Wisdom Tour, a concert event featuring national artists, is expected to bring a large number of people to the Pungo area of Virginia Beach this afternoon and evening, the city said.

It advises that there is likely to be traffic congestion on Princess Anne Road from Seaboard Road to North Muddy Creek Road, and Indian River Road from West Neck Road to New Bridge Road as people make their way to and from Back Bay Farms for the event.

Gates open for the event at 4 p.m., and it starts at 5 p.m.

The city said public safety would be directing traffic at the following locations:

Princess Anne Road at Seaboard Road

Princess Anne Road at the main entrance to Back Bay Farms

Princess Anne Road at Indian River Road

Indian River Road at the back entrance to Back Bay Farms

The city advises residents to take alternative routes during the special event, which is expected to end around 10 p.m. It said to follow the city’s social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Nextdoor – for any traffic changes or updates.

Stick Figure, an American reggae and dub band based in southern California, will be performing, as will Pepper and The Elovaters.

The event is sold out.