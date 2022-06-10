NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you plan to head towards Harborfest this weekend or anywhere in the Downtown Norfolk area, there are a few traffic pattern changes you are going to want to know about.

Road Closures

First, Waterside Drive will be closed to traffic between Martin’s Lane and Main Street.

Martin’s Lane will be closed to through traffic, however, if you are headed for the Waterside parking garage, you can use that road to enter.

Parking

Organizers and city officials ask that you park in city garages, as street parking is going to be very limited, with a lot of the normal street parking in the downtown area being used for the event or just kept clear.

Many garages around the festival grounds will cost a $10 flat fee. This weekend, MacArthur Center has their regular rates in operation.

But if you’d rather avoid any traffic altogether, or maybe you want to take advantage of the Seawall Festival in Portsmouth too, the Elizabeth River ferries will be operating on a 15-minute schedule. Click here for the departure schedule.

HRT also says that they will be running The Tide more frequently if you want to park and take the light rail to the festival.