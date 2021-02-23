Hampton Roads students to name Tunnel Boring Machine used in HRBT Expansion Project

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads students will find out on Wednesday if the name they chose for the HRBT Expansion Project’s Tunnel Boring Machine will win a local contest.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Hampton Roads Connector Partners (HRCP) were the judges of the contest which was announced in October of 2020.

They say three finalists will be named.

The Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be used to construct new twin two-lane tunnels west of the existing eastbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Traditionally, a TBM is named before the project starts for good luck.

VDOT says TBMs are historically named after women because tunnellers looked to Saint Barbara, the patron saint for military engineers and miners, for protection.

Students were asked to give the TBM a name that reflected the project or has a connection to Hampton Roads.

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb.y 24.

You can watch it live by clicking here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.