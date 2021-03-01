Greenwich Road flyover to open as early as Monday, VDOT says

The upcoming temporary traffic shift on I-264 east will allow crews to begin preparing for work within the interstate median, including the erection of steel girders for the Greenwich Road flyover, shown in a rendering above. Rendering courtesy of VDOT.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new Greenwich Road flyover, seen going over Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach, could open to drivers as soon as March 8.

The structure will connect Cleveland Street with Greenwich Road and is a significant milestone in Phase II of VDOT’s I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Leaders with VDOT say the bridge will initially open to two lanes of traffic, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

The hope for the phased opening is to allow for more work on improving the five-legged Witchduck intersection.

Once the flyover opens to traffic, drivers on Greenwich Road who wish to access Witchduck Road will travel across the flyover to Cleveland Street, reaching Witchduck Road on the north side of I-264.

Crews will also be implementing the planned, permanent closure of a portion of Greenwich Road near the intersection with Witchduck Road. In its place, a new I-264 east off-ramp, Witchduck Road (exit 16), will be constructed.

When the flyover opens, turns from both directions of Witchduck Road onto Greenwich Road will be permanently restricted, and motorists on Witchduck Road will utilize Cleveland Street on the north side of the interstate to access Greenwich Road.

Directional signage will be in place.

When the new traffic pattern is in place, motorists are encouraged to use caution and plan ahead when traveling through this area.

Ultimately, the flyover will accommodate four lanes of traffic, with two lanes of traffic in each direction. This work is expected to be completed in fall 2021.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local traffic updates.