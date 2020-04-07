Great Bridge Boulevard overpass closed to traffic on Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Bridge Boulevard overpass will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, April 8.
Great Bridge Boulevard will be closed from Tennyson Street and the Interstate 64 off-ramp from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.
I-64 traffic will not be impacted by the closure. Detours will be in place during that time for motorists who take Great Bridge Boulevard.
Detours:
Traveling South on Great Bridge Boulevard:
- Right on Booker Street
- Left on Bainbridge Boulevard
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard
Traveling North on Great Bridge Blvd:
- Left on Dominion Boulevard
- Right on Bainbridge Boulevard
- Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard
View the progress of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge replacement project at any time, on these live cameras.
