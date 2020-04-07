Great Bridge Boulevard overpass closed to traffic on Wednesday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Bridge Boulevard overpass will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, April 8.

Great Bridge Boulevard will be closed from Tennyson Street and the Interstate 64 off-ramp from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

I-64 traffic will not be impacted by the closure. Detours will be in place during that time for motorists who take Great Bridge Boulevard.

Detours:

Traveling South on Great Bridge Boulevard:

Right on Booker Street

Left on Bainbridge Boulevard

Left on Dominion Boulevard

Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard

Traveling North on Great Bridge Blvd:

Left on Dominion Boulevard

Right on Bainbridge Boulevard

Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard

VDOT PHOTO

View the progress of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge replacement project at any time, on these live cameras.

