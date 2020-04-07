Live Now
Great Bridge Boulevard overpass closed to traffic on Wednesday

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project (VDOT photo)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Great Bridge Boulevard overpass will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, April 8.

Great Bridge Boulevard will be closed from Tennyson Street and the Interstate 64 off-ramp from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for work on the I-64 Southside Widening and High Rise Bridge Expansion Project.

I-64 traffic will not be impacted by the closure. Detours will be in place during that time for motorists who take Great Bridge Boulevard.

Detours:

Traveling South on Great Bridge Boulevard:

  • Right on Booker Street
  • Left on Bainbridge Boulevard
  • Left on Dominion Boulevard
  • Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard

Traveling North on Great Bridge Blvd:

  • Left on Dominion Boulevard
  • Right on Bainbridge Boulevard
  • Left or right on Great Bridge Boulevard
VDOT PHOTO

View the progress of the Great Bridge Boulevard Bridge replacement project at any time, on these live cameras.

