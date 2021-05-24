Gas tanker truck crash, fuel leak closes portion of Route 17 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A gas tanker truck crash has closed a portion of Route 17 in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers got the call for the crash just after 1 p.m. on South Route 17 at mile marker 6.

Initial investigations revealed that the tanker truck was traveling southbound when it lost control and crashed on the right side of the highway.

Officials say the driver was injured and sent to a local hospital. !0 On Your Side is still learning the extent of the driver’s injuries.

During the crash, police say the trailer began leaking fuel which prompted a response from the Chesapeake Fire Department with crews currently on the scene.

Officials say Route 17 is currently closed between Douglas Road and Cornland Roud.

This is breaking news and will be updated.