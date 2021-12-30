Full ramp closures on I-664 north to I-64 east to begin nightly next week

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are expected to begin work next week that will result in the full closures of the off-ramp from Interstate 664 north to Interstate 64 east (exit 1B).

It’s part of scheduled maintenance.

If the schedule goes as planned, the nightly closures will begin Monday, January 3 from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. and continue through Wednesday, January 5.

While the closure is in place, a signed detour will direct motorists on I-664 north to:

Take the I-64 west off-ramp (exit 1A);

Exit I-64 at Route 258 (south) Mercury Boulevard (exit 263A);

Take the on-ramp from Mercury Boulevard to I-64 east.

All work is dependent upon weather conditions and backup dates are scheduled for Jan. 5 through Jan. 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.