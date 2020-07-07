Full overnight closures on Denbigh Boulevard for road work

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Overnight traffic will be impacted by full road closures on Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News starting Tuesday night.

The closure will be between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive and will start as early as 9 p.m. and go until 5 a.m., except on July 12 when it will go until 7 a.m. A signed detour will be in place.

Road work is projected to continue July 8, 9 and 11. All work is weather-dependent.

Motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route.

Road work will also briefly impact Interstate 64 overnight at times. There will be multi-lane closures on the interstate up to 20 minutes long near the Denbigh Boulevard overpass bridge.

The closures will allow contractor crews to set two to three bridge girders each night for the new eastbound span of the Denbigh Boulevard overpass.

