PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As part of the Churchland Bridge Replacement Project, there will be a full closure of the bridge on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

The closure is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

If you planned to take the bridge during this time frame, prepare to take an alternate route.

For more information on the project, you can call the Department of Engineering at 757-393-8592.