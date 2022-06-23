(WAVY) — With today’s gas prices nearing $5 a gallon, we’re doing everything we can to conserve fuel.

Can you switch over from premium to midgrade without damaging your car? Well, it depends on your vehicle.

Fact or Fiction?

10 On Your Side went right to the experts to “Fuel the Facts” about what’s worth doing to conserve gasoline. There are several situations in which people may want to switch from premium, but if your car requires premium, give it premium.

“Well, what we know is that it really depends upon your vehicle,” said AAA’s Holly Dalby. “AAA’s done a lot of research on this, as well as some other companies, and we have found that if your vehicle manufacturer does not specifically require you to use midgrade or premium fuel, you really not getting any extra benefit. But the reverse is true too. If your manufacturer says you need to use premium fuel, there’s a reason for that and you should spend the extra money to preserve your engine.”

Long story short, if your car requires premium fuel, make sure you’re using that or you could end up with engine damage that would cost more in the end to fix.

If your car doesn’t ask for premium, save that money! There’s generally added benefit.

Additionally, if your car requires diesel, do NOT switch to regular fuel (midgrade or premium).

