Fuel spill from tractor-trailer snarls traffic on I-664

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A fuel spill from a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 664 snarled some traffic issues Friday afternoon.

According to VDOT, the hazmat issue was at mile-marker .5 in Hampton, on the ramp that leads from I-664 north to I-64 west. The incident happened around 3 p.m. The incident happened around 3 p.m.

The ramp was closed and traffic was being rerouted to I-64 east until further notice as of 4:30 p.m., Virginia State Police said.

Police said the truck has a punctured fuel tank, which caused the spill.

Drivers should take alternate routes and avoid northbound I-664.

The crash was in the same direction and close to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on I-664 northbound near Powhatan Parkway.