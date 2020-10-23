Free parking on Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront starts Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While the summer season is now fading away, there are some perks that come along with the cooler months.

Free on-street parking on Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back until April 2021.

The free parking starts Friday.

Drivers can park up to two hours free of charge.

Here’s the parking schedule:

From 6 th to 17 th streets (no parking zone between 10 th and 11 th streets) 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Oct. 23, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Jan. 4, 2021 through April 1, 2021

to 17 streets (no parking zone between 10 and 11 streets)

From 17 th to 38 th streets (no parking zone between 19 th and 22 nd streets and between 29 th and 31 st streets) 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 23, 2020 through April 1, 2021

to 38 streets (no parking zone between 19 and 22 streets and between 29 and 31 streets)

Free parking from 6th to 17th streets ends at 4 p.m. until Jan. 3, 2021 to accommodate queuing for the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach.

Latest Posts: