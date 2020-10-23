VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While the summer season is now fading away, there are some perks that come along with the cooler months.
Free on-street parking on Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is back until April 2021.
The free parking starts Friday.
Drivers can park up to two hours free of charge.
Here’s the parking schedule:
- From 6th to 17th streets (no parking zone between 10th and 11th streets)
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Oct. 23, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Jan. 4, 2021 through April 1, 2021
- From 17th to 38th streets (no parking zone between 19th and 22nd streets and between 29th and 31st streets)
- 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. – Oct. 23, 2020 through April 1, 2021
Free parking from 6th to 17th streets ends at 4 p.m. until Jan. 3, 2021 to accommodate queuing for the BayPort Credit Union Holiday Lights at the Beach.
Latest Posts:
- Free parking on Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront starts Friday
- Debate quiz: Who said it? Biden or Trump?
- VB Circuit Court Friday docket canceled; clerk’s office closed
- The Fenix Experience offers free paint party for Halloween
- Who won the Trump-Biden debate? 6 key moments from the final showdown