Flyover ramp from I-64 to I-264 set to open this week following delay

Rendering of the new ramp from I-64 west to the mainline of I-264 east courtesy of VDOT.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new flyover ramp is Norfolk in scheduled to open more than a month after its initial opening was pushed back.

The Virginia Department of Transportation stated on Twitter Wednesday the ramp from Interstate 64 west to Interstate 264 east in Norfolk is now slated to open to traffic at 5 a.m. on Friday.

VDOT said final preparations for the traffic shift will be taking place starting at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The new ramp is expected to increase capacity, enhance safety along the corridor and get rid of “jockeying” that happens “between drivers leaving I-264 for Newtown Road and those merging onto I-264 from I-64 west.”

VDOT delayed the flyover’s opening in mid-August after a pre-opening inspection found repairs that needed to be made.

According to VDOT, the flyover is part of Phase I of its I-64/264 Interchange Improvements project. More information about the project can be found on VDOT’s website.