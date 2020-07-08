Flyover at W. Ocean View Ave. and Tidewater Dr. scheduled for demolition this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The West Ocean View Avenue and Tidewater Drive Improvement Project is entering Phase 3.

Crews are getting ready to demolish the flyover at the intersection later this month.

The City of Norfolk says a signalized intersection will replace the flyover bridge, which is in poor structural condition.

The flyover at Tidewater Drive will close on July 15 and demolition is scheduled to take place July 21 through July 26.

There will be detours in place.

With the new configuration, eastbound West Ocean View Avenue traffic between 4th View Street and Mason Creek Road will pass straight through the new signalized intersection with Tidewater Drive. Separation will be maintained between Tidewater Drive traffic to 4th View Street and westbound West Ocean View Avenue traffic to Willoughby Spit.

For more information on the project, visit this link.

