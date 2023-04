Flooding causes lane closures on I-264 in Norfolk. (Photo Courtesy: VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Flooding has caused some lanes to close Friday morning on Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

According to VDOT, the west left center, right center, and right lanes are closed due to standing water on I-264 near Ingleside Rd. Drivers are told that they can expect delays.

It is unclear at this time when the lanes will be reopened.