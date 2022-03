Image from VDOT camera taken on March 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Image from VDOT camera taken on March 22, 2022 at 5 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A brush fire broke out along I-64 in Hampton Tuesday afternoon.

Images from VDOT cameras show the eastbound right lane and the right shoulder are closed.

The fire was reported at mile marker 259, near Harpersville Road.

Stay with WAVY for updates.