Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-64 east in York County

Traffic camera shows an emergency vehicle and road flares diverting traffic from right lanes on I-64 east in York County. (Photo courtesy: VDOT)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash was confirmed to be fatal Thursday night.

Police did not have information on how many people were involved in the crash as of 8:15 p.m.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 east in York County near mile-marker 244.

The call reporting the crash came in around 6:30 p.m.

Motorists can expect potential delays, VDOT posted on Twitter. The east right lane and right shoulder were both closed as of 8:12 p.m.

