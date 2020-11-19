YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle crash was confirmed to be fatal Thursday night.
Police did not have information on how many people were involved in the crash as of 8:15 p.m.
The crash happened on Interstate 64 east in York County near mile-marker 244.
The call reporting the crash came in around 6:30 p.m.
Motorists can expect potential delays, VDOT posted on Twitter. The east right lane and right shoulder were both closed as of 8:12 p.m.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Fatal single-vehicle crash on I-64 east in York County
- Newport News training program teaches both job and life skills to young adults
- Local luxury real estate and the pandemic: Can a $12M home sell in Hampton Roads?
- Lawmakers leave DC for Thanksgiving break without passing COVID relief package
- Chesapeake School Board to host emergency meeting about COVID-19 data, ‘any necessary response’