CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A fatal crash has shut down all eastbound lanes on I-64 near the Bowers Hill Interchange in Chesapeake on Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. at exit 299.

Traffic is being detoured prior to Military Highway and the VSP Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Police say they’ll release more information when it becomes available.