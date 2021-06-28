1 dead, 3 airlifted to hospital after crash on Route 58 in Southampton County

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and three others were airlifted to a hospital after a crash Monday on Route 58.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two-vehicle crash was reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday on Southampton Parkway (Route 58) at Drewry Road in Drewryville.

The sheriff’s office said a gray 2001 Toyota Camry driven by a man drove through the median at the intersection of Route 58 and Drewry Road and attempted to turn left onto Route 58 east.

The Camry collided with a gray 2020 Jeep Wrangler that was occupied by two women and a girl.

The Camry’s driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The three people in the Jeep were all airlifted to a hospital in Norfolk with serious injuries.

Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 58 were closed as deputies investigated the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

More details will be released as they’re available.

Agencies that assisted with the crash included: Virginia State Police, Drewryville Volunteer Fire Department, Capron Volunteer Fire Department, Capron Rescue, Courtland Rescue, and VDOT.

Crash on Route 58 in Southampton County June 28, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Southampton County Sheriff’s Office)

