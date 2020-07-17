Fatal crash on Route 40 in Sussex County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_148162

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash in Sussex County resulted in a fatality Friday afternoon.

Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 40 at Route 657.

One person died and another was medflighted from the scene, police said.

All lanes were blocked at of 4 p.m. and VDOT was working to reroute traffic on alternate routes.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10