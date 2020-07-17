Fatal crash on Route 40 in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a two-vehicle crash in Sussex County resulted in a fatality Friday afternoon.
Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Route 40 at Route 657.
One person died and another was medflighted from the scene, police said.
All lanes were blocked at of 4 p.m. and VDOT was working to reroute traffic on alternate routes.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
