Fatal crash on Holland Road in Virginia Beach; road shut down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police said a crash resulted in a fatality Friday night on Holland Road.

Dispatchers said they responded to a report of a crash with injuries around 8 p.m. Friday.

Virginia Beach Police said northbound Holland Road at Chimney Hill Parkway to Windsor Oaks Road was shut down as of 8:45 p.m.

More information will be released, police said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: