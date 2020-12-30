Emergency utility work to close part of Princess Anne Road Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Emergency utility work has resulted in a partial closure of a portion of Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

Princess Anne Road between Fenwick Way and Seaboard Road will be reduced to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

Area residents will have access to their properties.

This work is expected to be completed by 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31 — weather permitting.