VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency sewer repair on Sunday, August 20 will cause lane closures on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Two outside lanes of westbound Virginia Beach Boulevard between N Great Neck Road and Hutton Lane will close beginning at 7 a.m. The work is expected to continue until 9 p.m., weather permitting.

There will be warning signs to notify motorists of the utility work and detour routes.

Residents in the area will have access at all times to their properties.