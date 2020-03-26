Emergency railroad crossing repairs may cause delay, officials say

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, a CSX freight train rolls past downtown Pittsburgh. The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one-person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now. Eight U.S. railroads have filed a federal lawsuit against the union that represents rail conductors to force the SMART union to negotiate about crew sizes during the next round of contract talks that starts in November. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A permit has been submitted to Suffolk Public Works asking for permission to make emergency railroad crossing repairs on Thursday.

Officials say, if approved, the repair would take place at the Nansemond Parkway and Wilroy Road crossing from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If the repairs occur, officials will put a detour in place. The railroad crews say these repairs are ‘of a safety emergency nature’ and they are fully responsible for all work associated with the closure.

The same railroad crews advise a similar closure may take place at Shoulders Hill Road next Thursday within the same time frame.

