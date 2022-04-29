HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Drivers in the eastbound lanes of I-64, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT), sat in traffic for several hours on Friday afternoon

The eastbound lanes of I-64 closed at about 11:15 a.m. on Friday and remained closed until about 1:30 p.m. There were delays stretching for more than two miles.

A VDOT spokeswoman gave the following statement to 10 On Your Side:

“The closure on I-64 east at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel was to address an increase in construction dust in the tunnel causing potential visibility issues for motorists. VDOT has been working diligently to get the dust cleared from the tunnel as quickly as possible. We have increased the exhaust fans and have utilized sweeper trucks to clear and wet down the lanes in the tunnel. I just received word that I-64 east at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel has just reopened at reduced speed as we continue to monitor for any additional residual dust or visibility concerns. Additionally, we have multiple trucks scheduled to sweep and rinse the tunnel lanes this evening outside of peak-travel times.“

Drivers need to be aware of potential delays at the HRBT due to tunnel cleaning.