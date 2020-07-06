Driver seriously hurt after tractor-trailer overturns on I-64

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer loaded with bread and dairy products overturned on I-64 in James City County Monday morning.

Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-64 at 7:11 a.m. about a mile from the Lightfoot exit.

Investigators determined the driver of the tractor-trailer drove into a work zone and hit several concrete barriers. He then over corrected and ran off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail, which caused the vehicle to overturn in the median.

The driver was taken to the Medical College of Virginia with serious injuries and charges are pending in the single vehicle crash, according to VSP.

State Police said some of the products on the tractor-trailer spilled onto the median. The eastbound lanes of I-64 and the entrance ramp were closed as crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The road reopened at 11 a.m.

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM233.0 (0.9mi west of Lightfoot Exit234) in James City Co. All EB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. Delay 2 mi. 10:20AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 6, 2020

Update: Accident: EB on I-64 at MM233.0 (0.9mi west of Lightfoot Exit234) in James City Co. No lanes closed. Delay 2 mi. 11:01AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) July 6, 2020

