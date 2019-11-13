Driver of van taken to hospital after crash with school bus in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Charges are pending for the driver of a van following a crash with a school bus Wednesday morning.

According to a release, Virginia State Police say the crash occurred in the 4000 block of Hickory Fork Road just after 8 a.m.

Sgt. Anaya with VSP says that the driver of the bus and the single passenger, a 10-year old, were not injured.

She said the driver of the van was taken to the hospital, and that charges are pending. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unclear.

The crash blocked all lanes in that area of Hickory Fork Road.

Second vehicle involved in crash, visible front end damage | Virginia State Police

